SHIRLEY DE VILLIERS: Zuma’s second coming
As the ANC’s secretary-general admits that the party lied to protect its former president, it’s clear that the ANC and Zuma are still ethical bedfellows
There must be something other than E. coli in the KwaZulu-Natal water. First there was Schabir Shaik, rising Lazarus-like from his prison deathbed to take to the greens of the province’s golf courses and muster the strength to allegedly assault a caddie with a club. Now there’s Jacob Zuma, Shaik’s alleged fraudster-in-arms. Released on medical parole after being imprisoned for contempt of the court, he’s clawed his way back into politics.
Last year, Zuma announced to much fanfare that he would turn his back on the ANC in the 2024 national elections, campaigning instead for the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party. This weekend, in news that will surprise no-one, the Sunday Times reported that Zuma isn’t only the face of the outfit — he’s the brains behind it...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you sign up or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.