EDITORIAL: Mchunu’s populist water licensing lurch threatens brittle farms

The rand’s behaviour is the main determinant of our inflation rate — but Sarb is fooling itself if it thinks it can have a positive impact on the currency in any easily predictable way
Metro cops check licence discs while druggies direct the rush-hour traffic
Tests done on water taken downstream of a manhole from which sewage leaks into the Vaal River came back positive for cholera
Company CEO Serame Taukobong is adamant that the ailing mobile operator is not up for grabs in its entirety. But it may look to boost its sustainability by holding on to the best parts, bringing in ...
A new and complex space race is happening — one that is being shaped by power and politics, writes Tim Marshall in The Future of Geography
Not that we need any more signs that the governing ANC has zero compunction in betting the country’s future on its short-term populist interests, but water & sanitation minister Senzo Mchunu’s proposed new water licensing rules are a stark reminder of what’s at stake.
Mchunu’s draft rules, published on May 19, will require successful licensees to have between 25% and 75% black South African shareholding — a requirement that Agri SA legal and policy executive Janse Rabie says will have a “devastating effect” on the commercial agricultural sector.
Rabie says this rule effectively puts the country’s food supply chain at risk, since most commercial farmers won’t meet the criteria — which, rather than incorporating wider empowerment factors such as community empowerment and the extent to which enterprises promote black suppliers, focus solely on black ownership.
“You can’t look at the need to redress past discrimination practices in isolation,” says Rabie. “This is why these draft regulations are so dissonant: they haven’t taken into account the other plans and efforts and processes that have been taking place over 30 years and are now on the table with respect to achieving transformation in society.”
The lack of pragmatism in Mchunu’s proposals — not to mention their blithe disregard for the structure of the country’s commercial agricultural sector — is breathtakingly reckless, given how fragile the economy is right now.
These rules will cut into the heart of the sector, which uses 60% of the country’s available water resources to grow our food.
The state has had almost 30 years to implement a rational, consistent land reform programme to effect redress and undo apartheid’s legacy, yet has singularly failed to do this
As it stands, agriculture — which enjoys negligible to zero state subsidies, unlike many of the major markets to which South Africa exports its produce — is under immense pressure from soaring interest rates and relentless load-shedding. This was painfully clear in GDP figures for the first quarter, in which agriculture’s contribution crumbled, falling 12.3%. Agriculture was in fact the largest negative contributor, shaving 0.4% from the country’s GDP growth in those three months.
Rabie argues that Agri SA isn’t “blind or insensitive to transformation”, but steps to advance it need to be taken “patiently and through rational, evidence-based decisions — not simply through an overnight change as these regulations seem to want to do”.
It’s a rule change that smacks of populist inclinations, a last-mile, knee-jerk response designed to remedy the fact that the state has had almost 30 years to implement a rational, consistent land reform programme to effect redress and undo apartheid’s legacy, yet has singularly failed to do this.
Instead, land reform has failed because the ANC-led government has, as Kgalema Motlanthe’s high level panel in 2017 pointed out, lacked political will while its implementation of existing laws was “dysfunctional”.
Mchunu’s proposals are also tone deaf as they ignore the global trend in agriculture towards mega commercial farming enterprises. As Agri SA argues, countries with agrarian and subsistence economies are typically poor — “there’s a poverty trap element to being stuck in small-scale farming”.
Commercial agriculture, on the other hand, “is an economic stabiliser, it’s an economic pillar, it creates employment and social stability. It’s an enormous job and wealth creator — and those commercial [farmers] that play a role in ensuring food security are few and becoming fewer.”
The DA has raised the prospect of going to court to fight these quotas, arguing, somewhat alarmingly, that livestock could be “left to die” while thousands of workers “will lose their jobs” as the farming sector withers.
Rabie says these rules would make it all the more difficult for farmers to play their role in the food supply chain. “Almost every 15 years farmers halve in number, but agricultural output doesn’t necessarily decline — it’s just in the hands of bigger conglomerates. It’s a reality and it’s not going to change.”
Except, it may do so now thanks to Mchunu’s heavy hand — just not for the better.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
EDITORIAL: Mchunu’s populist water licensing lurch threatens brittle farms
Proposed new racial quotas will do nothing to transform South Africa’s farms — but they could destroy agriculture
Not that we need any more signs that the governing ANC has zero compunction in betting the country’s future on its short-term populist interests, but water & sanitation minister Senzo Mchunu’s proposed new water licensing rules are a stark reminder of what’s at stake.
Mchunu’s draft rules, published on May 19, will require successful licensees to have between 25% and 75% black South African shareholding — a requirement that Agri SA legal and policy executive Janse Rabie says will have a “devastating effect” on the commercial agricultural sector.
Rabie says this rule effectively puts the country’s food supply chain at risk, since most commercial farmers won’t meet the criteria — which, rather than incorporating wider empowerment factors such as community empowerment and the extent to which enterprises promote black suppliers, focus solely on black ownership.
“You can’t look at the need to redress past discrimination practices in isolation,” says Rabie. “This is why these draft regulations are so dissonant: they haven’t taken into account the other plans and efforts and processes that have been taking place over 30 years and are now on the table with respect to achieving transformation in society.”
The lack of pragmatism in Mchunu’s proposals — not to mention their blithe disregard for the structure of the country’s commercial agricultural sector — is breathtakingly reckless, given how fragile the economy is right now.
These rules will cut into the heart of the sector, which uses 60% of the country’s available water resources to grow our food.
As it stands, agriculture — which enjoys negligible to zero state subsidies, unlike many of the major markets to which South Africa exports its produce — is under immense pressure from soaring interest rates and relentless load-shedding. This was painfully clear in GDP figures for the first quarter, in which agriculture’s contribution crumbled, falling 12.3%. Agriculture was in fact the largest negative contributor, shaving 0.4% from the country’s GDP growth in those three months.
Rabie argues that Agri SA isn’t “blind or insensitive to transformation”, but steps to advance it need to be taken “patiently and through rational, evidence-based decisions — not simply through an overnight change as these regulations seem to want to do”.
It’s a rule change that smacks of populist inclinations, a last-mile, knee-jerk response designed to remedy the fact that the state has had almost 30 years to implement a rational, consistent land reform programme to effect redress and undo apartheid’s legacy, yet has singularly failed to do this.
Instead, land reform has failed because the ANC-led government has, as Kgalema Motlanthe’s high level panel in 2017 pointed out, lacked political will while its implementation of existing laws was “dysfunctional”.
Mchunu’s proposals are also tone deaf as they ignore the global trend in agriculture towards mega commercial farming enterprises. As Agri SA argues, countries with agrarian and subsistence economies are typically poor — “there’s a poverty trap element to being stuck in small-scale farming”.
Commercial agriculture, on the other hand, “is an economic stabiliser, it’s an economic pillar, it creates employment and social stability. It’s an enormous job and wealth creator — and those commercial [farmers] that play a role in ensuring food security are few and becoming fewer.”
The DA has raised the prospect of going to court to fight these quotas, arguing, somewhat alarmingly, that livestock could be “left to die” while thousands of workers “will lose their jobs” as the farming sector withers.
Rabie says these rules would make it all the more difficult for farmers to play their role in the food supply chain. “Almost every 15 years farmers halve in number, but agricultural output doesn’t necessarily decline — it’s just in the hands of bigger conglomerates. It’s a reality and it’s not going to change.”
Except, it may do so now thanks to Mchunu’s heavy hand — just not for the better.
ALSO READ:
Government defends plan for race-based water licences
Angry commercial farmers reject race-based water licence proposals
Government gets to grips with municipal water debt
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
North West farmers are doin’ it for themselves
EDITORIAL: The ANC acts as if it hasn’t been in control since 1994
ROB ROSE: Astral gatvol of state’s empty promises
Farmers 1, dysfunctional municipality 0
SA’s wine farmers face their third challenging year
PODCAST: Crumbling basic infrastructure limits agriculture and tourism
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.