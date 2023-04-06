News & Fox

Farmers 1, dysfunctional municipality 0

Judge links existence of lower rates for farmers to importance of food security

BL Premium
06 April 2023 - 05:00 JACO VISSER

The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA), in a recent ruling on property taxes, has struck a delicate balance between food security and municipal authority.

The outcome also reveals how brazen some local governments can be in ignoring the law and how incompetent some are in managing their affairs...

