RURAL ROADS

North West farmers are doin’ it for themselves

A group of farmers have resorted to fixing their own roads to get their goods to market. But lobbying the state and Sanral is also paying off

01 June 2023 - 05:00 Archie Henderson

Our farmers are a resourceful lot. A boer can always maak ’n plan, especially in the North West when your only road to market has gone down the drain, literally.

About 18 months ago, the grain farmers south of Mahikeng struggled to get their product to the nearest silos in Mareetsane. Their only route, the D3546, was an impassable dirt road. The provincial department of public works, whose responsibility it is to maintain the road, was missing in action...

