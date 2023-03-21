Sun is back with a bang — and its shares are still seen as cheap, even with an almost 60% rally over the past year
As the blackouts become overwhelming, desperation could take over
Nicotine patches, pills and chewing gum increase a smoker’s chances of quitting. None of these are available to people who use South Africa’s state health facilities
The pressure is on new electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa to end load-shedding. His backers believe he’s the real deal, and up to the task. If they’re wrong, the consequences could be ...
Chef and restaurateur Luke Dale Roberts is revamping his portfolio of restaurants to reflect Cape Town’s unquenchable appetite, and Joburg’s attention deficit problem
The EFF’s sabre-rattling ahead of Monday’s planned national stayaway might have suggested a Shakespearean showdown was in the offing between Julius Malema’s acolytes and the crime-fighting apparatus of President Cyril Ramaphosa. In the end, it ended up as a mild, locally flavoured variant of that well-loved comedy Much Ado About Nothing.
Fearing any tinder that might result in a repeat of the July 2021 riots, government ministers were on the ball. The police were briefed and actually present in hotspot communities across the country. Ramaphosa even deployed the army, such was the hype created by Malema’s party, which had warned that any business open on the day would be looted. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
EDITORIAL: EFF’s theatre of desperation
The security sector did show it had learnt something since July 2021 — even though there was lots of advance warning for this protest
The EFF’s sabre-rattling ahead of Monday’s planned national stayaway might have suggested a Shakespearean showdown was in the offing between Julius Malema’s acolytes and the crime-fighting apparatus of President Cyril Ramaphosa. In the end, it ended up as a mild, locally flavoured variant of that well-loved comedy Much Ado About Nothing.
Fearing any tinder that might result in a repeat of the July 2021 riots, government ministers were on the ball. The police were briefed and actually present in hotspot communities across the country. Ramaphosa even deployed the army, such was the hype created by Malema’s party, which had warned that any business open on the day would be looted. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.