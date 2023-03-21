Opinion / Editorials

EDITORIAL: EFF’s theatre of desperation

The security sector did show it had learnt something since July 2021 — even though there was lots of advance warning for this protest

21 March 2023 - 07:00

The EFF’s sabre-rattling ahead of Monday’s planned national stayaway might have suggested a Shakespearean showdown was in the offing between Julius Malema’s acolytes and the crime-fighting apparatus of President Cyril Ramaphosa. In the end, it ended up as a mild, locally flavoured variant of that well-loved comedy Much Ado About Nothing.

Fearing any tinder that might result in a repeat of the July 2021 riots, government ministers were on the ball. The police were briefed and actually present in hotspot communities across the country. Ramaphosa even deployed the army, such was the hype created by Malema’s party, which had warned that any business open on the day would be looted. ..

