EDITORIAL: Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma on the road to nowhere

The ANC is heading for Nasrec 2.0 after Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma said she would challenge Cyril Ramaphosa for the party presidency.
According to the Sunday Times, Dlamini Zuma’s spokesperson confirmed she will stand against Ramaphosa at the ANC elective conference in December.
The conference will again be held at Nasrec in Joburg, where in 2017 Ramaphosa beat Dlamini Zuma by 179 votes to snatch the ANC away from former president Jacob Zuma, whose grip on power was still relatively strong.
But Nasrec 2.0 will take place in a vastly different country. Since 2017, the ANC has fought two elections — one national and one municipal — and the resounding message from both is that the party is firmly on notice.
For that reason, our rather useless opposition parties should be extolling Dlamini Zuma’s virtues in an attempt to ensure her election in December. With her at the helm of the ANC, the opposition is likely to do much better in the 2024 national and provincial elections than if Ramaphosa keeps his job.
Dlamini Zuma, 73, is dull, uninspiring and inextricably linked to her former husband, who brought the country to its knees during his nine years at the Union Buildings
Comrades from Joburg to Ekurhuleni and beyond are keenly aware of what it means to be stripped of access to resources, power and largesse in local councils.
While Ramaphosa’s star has faded, electorally he remains the best the ANC can offer. Dlamini Zuma, 73, is dull, uninspiring and inextricably linked to her former husband, who brought the country to its knees during his nine years at the Union Buildings.
Sure, the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal may push for her to topple Ramaphosa, and she may even receive support from pockets of branches elsewhere. But the minister who became the face of often-ridiculous Covid regulations and the butt of “zol” memes is unlikely to cause Ramaphosa to lose any sleep.
Then again, the remnants of the Zuma faction may just be testing the waters by floating Dlamini Zuma’s name. If it fails to catch, they may move on. Perhaps to one David Mabuza?
She can try, but the chances of a Dlamini Zuma presidency of the ANC, let alone the country, are slim.
EDITORIAL: Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma on the road to nowhere
Ramaphosa's 2017 rival for the ANC leadership aims to oust him in December, but her chances of success are slim
