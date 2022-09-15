×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Editorials

EDITORIAL: Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma on the road to nowhere

Ramaphosa’s 2017 rival for the ANC leadership aims to oust him in December, but her chances of success are slim

15 September 2022 - 05:00
Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma. Picture: Thapelo Morebudi /The Sunday Times
Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma. Picture: Thapelo Morebudi /The Sunday Times

The ANC is heading for Nasrec 2.0 after Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma said she would challenge Cyril Ramaphosa for the party presidency. 

According to the Sunday Times, Dlamini Zuma’s spokesperson confirmed she will stand against Ramaphosa at the ANC elective conference in December. 

The conference will again be held at Nasrec in Joburg, where in 2017 Ramaphosa beat Dlamini Zuma by 179 votes to snatch the ANC away from former president Jacob Zuma, whose grip on power was still relatively strong. 

But Nasrec 2.0 will take place in a vastly different country. Since 2017,  the ANC has fought two elections — one national and one municipal — and the resounding message from both is that the party is firmly on notice.

For that reason, our rather useless opposition parties should be extolling Dlamini Zuma’s virtues in an attempt to ensure her election in December. With her at the helm of the ANC, the opposition is likely to do much better in the 2024 national and provincial elections than if Ramaphosa keeps his job.

Dlamini Zuma, 73, is dull, uninspiring and inextricably linked to her former husband, who brought the country to its knees during his nine years at the Union Buildings

Comrades from Joburg to Ekurhuleni and beyond are keenly aware of what it means to be stripped of access to resources, power and largesse in local councils.

While Ramaphosa’s star has faded, electorally he remains the best the ANC can offer. Dlamini Zuma, 73, is dull, uninspiring and inextricably linked to her former husband, who brought the country to its knees during his nine years  at the Union Buildings.

Sure, the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal may push for her to topple Ramaphosa, and she may even receive support from pockets of branches  elsewhere. But the minister who became the face of often-ridiculous Covid regulations and the butt of “zol” memes is unlikely to cause Ramaphosa to lose any sleep. 

Then again, the remnants of the Zuma faction may just be testing the waters by floating Dlamini Zuma’s name. If it fails to catch, they may move on. Perhaps to one David Mabuza?

She can try, but the chances of a Dlamini Zuma presidency of the ANC, let alone the country, are slim.

ANC sets rules for party leadership contest

Nominations for party’s new leaders open on Monday
Politics
3 days ago

NATASHA MARRIAN: Ramaphosa primed for ANC re-election

Jockeying for ANC’s top six posts kicks off in earnest as nominations open
Opinion
1 week ago

JUSTICE MALALA: Why Mashatile is the most powerful man in the ANC right now

Control of the secretary-general’s office is pivotal to who wins the party’s presidency at the December elective conference
Opinion
2 weeks ago

Attempt to remove Paul Mashatile thwarted for now

Some Cyril Ramaphosa-aligned NEC members want Mashatile removed as acting secretary-general
Politics
3 weeks ago

A deputy president in waiting?

With Cyril Ramaphosa emerging strongly from the ANC policy conference this weekend, his re-election as party president in December looks secure — for ...
Features
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
JUSTICE MALALA: The calm before the ANC storm
Opinion / Home & Abroad
2.
EDITORIAL: Dopey Nxesi is the problem, not ...
Opinion / Editorials
3.
THE FINANCE GHOST: Walmart’s SA retail moves may ...
Opinion
4.
EDITORIAL: Zondo is right about ANC turkeys
Opinion
5.
THE FINANCE GHOST: The JSE’s capital conundrum
Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.