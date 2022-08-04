×

Features / Cover Story

A deputy president in waiting?

With Cyril Ramaphosa emerging strongly from the ANC policy conference this weekend, his re-election as party president in December looks secure — for now, at least. However, the race for the party deputy presidency is on. And Paul Mashatile looks to be the front-runner

04 August 2022 - 05:00 Natasha Marrian

The holy trinity — that’s what ANC treasurer Paul Mashatile has been called after taking on two posts in the office of the secretary-general, as well as fulfilling his own duties at Luthuli House. 

From humble beginnings as an activist in Alexandra in the 1980s, Mashatile has become an indispensable part of the ANC’s national machinery. And there may be bigger things in store for him: the post of deputy president, for the party and SA. ..

