EDITORIAL: Jessie Duarte’s uneasy legacy

Reprieve from pension fund obligations may boost European carmakers
Gwede Mantashe's plan lays bare the ANC's instinct for problem-solving: if Eskom 1.0 won't work, why not just make Eskom 2.0?
In the hospitals of 1980s SA, Naeemah Abrahams saw how often women showed up battered and bruised, a phenomenon her colleagues didn’t make much of. Three decades later, she’s one of the researchers ...
Gold Fields $7bn tilt for Toronto-listed Yamana Gold came like a bolt from the blue in May. Despite initial scepticism, there has been some shift in sentiment towards the deal
The Overberg once teemed with wildlife, but the numbers have been radically reduced. The Cape Leopard Trust is out to change that
Comrades, it is time to start thinking about the movement’s impact on your legacy. Jessie Duarte’s death this week saw many pained and conflicted obituaries.
She was a formidable woman — but one whose loyalty to the ANC blinded her to its excesses and the injustices she so ardently fought against.
She joined the chorus of sexist attacks on former public protector Thuli Madonsela from the ANC, despite her lifelong fight for gender equality. She abhorred corruption, yet she instructed ANC MPs to ignore the damning evidence of state capture during the presidency of Jacob Zuma.
Above all, Duarte was a party hack — it was her biggest strength, and her biggest failing.
As ANC spokesperson, she brooked no criticism of the party’s excesses and would aggressively shut down attempts to hold it accountable.
Just as the ANC makes its leaders, it also breaks them. Comrades, you would do well to remember Mark Antony’s words at Julius Caesar’s funeral: “The evil that men do lives after them: the good is oft interred with their bones.”
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
EDITORIAL: Jessie Duarte’s uneasy legacy
The ANC stalwart was a party hack through and through — that was her biggest strength, and her biggest failing
Comrades, it is time to start thinking about the movement’s impact on your legacy. Jessie Duarte’s death this week saw many pained and conflicted obituaries.
She was a formidable woman — but one whose loyalty to the ANC blinded her to its excesses and the injustices she so ardently fought against.
She joined the chorus of sexist attacks on former public protector Thuli Madonsela from the ANC, despite her lifelong fight for gender equality. She abhorred corruption, yet she instructed ANC MPs to ignore the damning evidence of state capture during the presidency of Jacob Zuma.
Above all, Duarte was a party hack — it was her biggest strength, and her biggest failing.
As ANC spokesperson, she brooked no criticism of the party’s excesses and would aggressively shut down attempts to hold it accountable.
Just as the ANC makes its leaders, it also breaks them. Comrades, you would do well to remember Mark Antony’s words at Julius Caesar’s funeral: “The evil that men do lives after them: the good is oft interred with their bones.”
Ramaphosa urges South Africans to follow Duarte’s example
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.