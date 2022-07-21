×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion

history comment

CHRIS ROPER: Of Jessie Duarte and the rewriting of history

Many of the obituaries for ANC stalwart Jessie Duarte omitted any negative facts about her. It’s a rewriting of history by omission — though admittedly less pernicious than recasting the past to suit an individual or ideological agenda

21 July 2022 - 05:00

There’s an argument to be made that one of the great things about being South African is that there really is no such thing. As a very young agglomeration of people and cultures that we’ve chosen to call a nation, our founding myths are mostly very new, and as such haven’t had time to become an unconscious part of who we are.

And it looks like those founding myths — the rainbow nation, the wise party of the struggle, a country that can avoid the clichés of post-colonialism, and so on — have run out of time to take hold. They have all been decisively obliterated by years of misrule, incompetence and corruption. ..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.