Standard Bank’s BCC division aims to ignite East African business growth

With the right capital and capacity interventions, East Africa is set on a sustainable path to prosperity – with the possibility of creating middle-income economies in this generation.

Standard Bank says the proliferation of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in East Africa holds the key to the kind of broad-based economic inclusion that leads to long-term prosperity, stability and security.

There are about 10-million SMEs and other commercial businesses spread across East Africa. These businesses contribute significantly to their economies, driving GDP growth and providing employment opportunities.

Standard Bank’s Business & Commercial Clients (BCC) division is building a capital and capability ecosystem to help small traders, agribusinesses, emerging manufacturers and entrepreneurs grow into formal enterprises. These enterprises can also become national corporations or cross-border multinationals.

Connecting with clients differently

By understanding business networks, Standard Bank can use its platforms to build capacity among local client teams while unlocking growth in their broader ecosystems.

Most East African economies are net importers. While facilitating cross-border trade, Standard Bank can also identify opportunities for the development of local manufacturing.