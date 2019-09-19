EDITORIAL: JSE is not responsible for policing the public

Two events last week painted a vivid, if depressing, picture of just how lost SA seems to be. First, on Thursday, police minister Bheki Cele released the 2018/2019 national crime statistics — a grim portrait of a society under siege.

It revealed that 21,000 people were murdered in that year, an average of almost 58 a day. There were 52,420 reports of sexual offences, about 41,500 of them rape. That’s more than 110 rapes reported each day in the year from April 2018. And, given the underreporting of sexual violence, you just know it’s the tip of the iceberg.

It was awful right the way down the line: there were 171,000 cases of assault with intent to inflict grievous bodily harm (468 a day); 140,000 cases of robbery with aggravating circumstances (383 a day); and 51,700 of "common robbery" — a garden-variety crime in SA. All the figures in these crime categories had increased.

Then, on Friday, hundreds of protesters took to the streets of Sandton to raise their voices against gender-based violence. As part of that, they handed a memorandum to JSE CEO Nicky Newton-King, calling for a 2% tax on JSE-listed companies as a means of combating the issue.

Peaceful civic activism in the face of government inaction must be lauded. And one can understand what drove the demonstrators to the JSE instead of the Union Buildings: government impotence in the face of rampant crime may well lead people to seek solutions from what they consider to be an alternative seat of power.

But for all their good intentions, the marchers’ demand was misplaced. Theirs was a call for accountability from an organisation that’s not in the business of policing the public. The JSE is not responsible for making the laws that regulate social interaction; it’s not responsible for implementing them or for ensuring sanction when they are breached. That would be the state, in the hands of the government of the day.

The situation reached a whole new level of absurdity with the cameo appearance of ANC Women’s League president Bathabile Dlamini. Decked out in party regalia, Dlamini was a picture of political parasitism. In a self-serving attempt to lay claim to the moment, the rumoured diplomat-in-waiting called on the government to change its approach in combating gender-based violence, and appealed for more money to be budgeted for women’s programmes. That’s some chutzpah. If only Dlamini had evinced a similar commitment to the wellbeing of women when she was the minister responsible for that portfolio until May. (She didn’t show much commitment to those in her charge when she headed the social development portfolio prior to that either.)

But Dlamini’s gobsmacking overreach lays bare the problem: a government overcome with inertia when it comes to resolving its most pressing issues, and a state that doesn’t use the mechanisms at its disposal to ensure the most basic of its functions – its people’s security.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has called for a joint sitting of parliament to address the issue, but it isn’t clear what this will achieve. The crux of the problem is that SA isn’t lacking in laws; it’s that it hasn’t bothered to implement those it has in place. This is a theme that runs through all the "solutions" to SA’s ailments, like proposing a new National Health Insurance rather than fixing the existing public-health system.

It’s also why, facing systemic neglect, citizens turn to the private sector to ensure their needs are met for health care, education and protecting private property. Now they’re trying to do the same to protect women’s lives. The memo to the JSE is symptomatic of this malaise.