EDITORIAL: The unintended consequences of the debt relief bill

You could forgive someone for mistakenly thinking they’d stepped into a world where a creeping form of populist-based radical economic transformation (RET) was indeed taking root, despite the ANC’s constant pledges of economic rationality and appeals for foreign investment.

The past few weeks have brought plenty of private sector angst: if it wasn’t the prospect of National Health Insurance (NHI) damaging private health care, it was talk of the government prescribing that part of your pension could be used to bail out state companies. This week, it was the turn of the banks to sweat, as President Cyril Ramaphosa signed the debt relief bill.

Like NHI, the goals of the debt relief bill are noble: relieve the pressure on the country’s poor by giving the National Credit Regulator (NCR) the power to write off unsecured loans worth less than R50,000. To qualify for this relief, you have to be earning less than R7,500 a month.

But, as the late Steve Jobs, the founder of Apple, memorably warned: "There are unintended consequences to everything."

However, it’s not a sentiment that, one imagines, is inscribed on the walls in parliament. Otherwise, MPs might have asked what the unintended consequences would be of allowing R20bn in debt, taken out by 9.4-million South Africans, to vanish from the financial system.

So, what is inevitable? First, it will become impossible for millions of low-income South Africans to access debt. And, when they can, the interest will be exorbitant, as banks mitigate the risk of not being able to collect on that loan.