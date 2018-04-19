EDITORIAL: KPMG shows need for new audit rules

Nhlamulo Dlomu has only been at the helm of the SA arm of auditing giant KPMG for seven months. But she must surely wish she’d never taken the job.

"Clearly what has happened at VBS Mutual Bank has really disappointed me at a personal level," she told the Financial Mail this week. "I feel let down and it’s difficult not to be angry about it."

Dlomu, with a solid record at Nedbank and Anglo Platinum, would be justified in being furious. After all, she only took the job last year, after KPMG admitted the work it did for the Guptas "fell considerably short of KPMG’s standards" and that its "quality controls" around a report compiled for the SA Revenue Service were not up to scratch.

Several KPMG top brass left. In their place came Dlomu with a pledge that "we are working hard so that this never happens again".

Fast-forward to March 2018. VBS Bank is placed under curatorship after it ran out of cash. Anoosh Rooplal, who was appointed as a curator, then finds an unholy mess, partly due to KPMG.

So on Friday Dlomu announces that the KPMG partner responsible for the VBS audit, Sipho Malaba and another partner, Dumi Tshuma, have resigned. Their sin? Having personal loans from VBS that they didn’t declare to KPMG, as professional rules stipulate. Dlomu couldn’t say why they’d failed to declare this. "The rules are straightforward — when someone chooses not to do that, I don’t know what motivates them."

Either way, KPMG can’t afford this scandal. Already, revenues are falling and clients are leaving. Dlomu admitted there has been "an impact on revenues", though she would not put a number on it, arguing this is competitive information.

But if KPMG is keeping its head above water now, it will take a potentially fatal blow if it’s fired by any of the big banks it audits: Nedbank, Barclays Africa, Standard Bank or Investec. Last year, Old Mutual paid KPMG’s global business R261m — so it’s not pocket change at stake.