EDITORIAL: Politicians must take eyes off leadership race and do what we pay them to

Finally, on Friday, Moody’s showed its hand. Tellingly, it illustrated a subtle but important shift in tone, away from the more benevolent tone of the past. In lowering the rating by a single notch (still leaving it at investment grade), it cited the same concerns its peers had mentioned: political developments have weakened economic and institutional strength and governance.

So where do we go from here?

A look at the other emerging markets cut to junk status shows that the impact of a downgrade depends largely on how fiscal authorities respond. A quick and positive response can limit the inevitable spiral into low consumer and business confidence, currency weakness, higher inflation and a series of interest rate hikes.

So tough decisions to tackle corruption — and in SA’s case, the capture of state institutions — are more important than ever before. If government is serious about addressing the downgrade, it will need to take an industrial-strength hose into the corridors of inept and corrupt state-owned enterprises — and it will need to do it pronto.

Spending limits on public money must also be policed as never before. Treasury expects the public debt ratio to peak at 53%, but Moody’s now warns that slow growth could push this to 55%.

This view was given credence last week, with news that SA had slipped into a technical recession during the first quarter of the year. The International Monetary Fund predicts growth of just 0.9% in SA this year — and even that seems optimistic in some quarters.