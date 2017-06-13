Moody’s downgrades SA’s five big banks

Following its downgrade of SA’s sovereign credit rating to Baa3 with negative outlook on Friday night, Moody’s Investors Service did the same to SA’s five largest banks on Monday night.

Credit rating agencies conventionally do this because their ratings of corporations is capped by the rating of the country in which they are domiciled.

Besides setting the ratings of Standard Bank, FirstRand, Absa, Nedbank and Investec to SA’s sovereign rating of Baa3, Moody’s cut Standard Bank’s long-term local and foreign currency issuer ratings to junk status (Ba1) from Baa3.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Moody’s said: "The primary driver for today’s rating downgrades is the challenging operating environment in SA, characterised by a pronounced economic slowdown, and weakening institutional strength that has led Moody’s to lower SA’s macro profile score to ‘moderate-’ from ‘moderate’."

"The lower macro profile exerts pressure on the individual factors on banks’ scorecards, and implies that the country’s banks need stronger loss-absorption and liquidity buffers to withstand the headwinds and in order to remain at the same rating levels."