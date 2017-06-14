Glimmer of hope for second quarter as retail rebound persists

Retail sales grew faster than economists expected in April, the first month of the second quarter, Statistics SA reported on Wednesday.

April’s retail sales grew 1.5% from the same month in 2016, coming in three times better than a consensus of 0.5% from a poll of economists done by Trading Economics.

This continued a rebound of 0.9% in March, which was revised up from the previously reported 0.8%.

Retail sales declined 2.3% in January and 1.6% in February, contributing to SA’s gross domestic product declining 0.7% in the first quarter of 2017.