ISAAH MHLANGA: Servile parliamentary budget office has failed SA
Watchdog oversaw a ballooning of the country’s debt and misuse of resources through state capture and waste
24 September 2020 - 16:12
When politicians and economists disagree, the politicians prevail. Nowhere is this truism more pronounced and the stakes higher than in the budget-making process of our country.
Even the most prudent SA finance minister will sometimes be strong-armed by cabinet members or other vested interests into funding expensive, obsolete or simply wasteful programmes. In such instances costs are underestimated, benefits overestimated and risks downplayed to justify a policy, project or ideologically driven agenda.
