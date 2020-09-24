Opinion / Columnists ISAAH MHLANGA: Servile parliamentary budget office has failed SA Watchdog oversaw a ballooning of the country’s debt and misuse of resources through state capture and waste BL PREMIUM

When politicians and economists disagree, the politicians prevail. Nowhere is this truism more pronounced and the stakes higher than in the budget-making process of our country.

Even the most prudent SA finance minister will sometimes be strong-armed by cabinet members or other vested interests into funding expensive, obsolete or simply wasteful programmes. In such instances costs are underestimated, benefits overestimated and risks downplayed to justify a policy, project or ideologically driven agenda.