Employers faced with more wage disputes as SA moves to level 1

As more economic activity resumes during level 1, employers are caught between a rock and a hard place as they navigate between union demands for higher wages — affecting thousands of workers — and resuscitating their businesses to claw back losses incurred due to Covid-19.

Analysts have warned that employers could be forced to retrench so as to accommodate worker demands for improved working conditions and better salaries.

The six-month lockdown has had a devastating effect on SA’s already weak economy, with the economy shrinking at an annualised rate of 51% during the second quarter, the worst quarterly collapse on record. If the second-quarter results are not annualised, GDP contracted by 16.4%.

The economy is forecast to contract 7% or more during 2020, leading to huge job losses. But this has not stopped unions from tabling their demands for improved wages and declaring disputes and embarking on strikes when the parties fail to find common ground.

Andre Kriel, general secretary of the Southern African Clothing and Textile Workers’ Union (Sactwu) said it has declared 18 disputes in six sectors, including textiles and clothing, affecting more than 74,000 workers. The affected sectors include carpet textiles, non-woven textiles, worsted textiles, general goods and handbags, and laundry services, among others.

Kriel said that while wage negotiations had been difficult under the lockdown, “the biggest general problem that has led to these wage disputes is employer demands for downward variations in conditions of employment of our members”.

“These destructive, opportunistic efforts by employers include proposals to cut members’ wages, taking away their annual bonus entitlements, wage freezes and reductions in shift and other allowances,” said Kriel. “While we acknowledge that the lockdown has been difficult for our industry, we will not just sit by and meekly accept these brutal employer attacks on our members’ standard of living.”

Sactwu clothing industry national sector co-ordinator, Bonita Loubser, said the dispute in the clothing sector — affecting about 60,000 employees — will be heard at the National Bargaining Council for the clothing manufacturing industry on Monday.

She said it is demanding a 15% wage increase and that there is no counter offer from employers represented at the bargaining council.

Johann Baard, executive director of the SA Apparel Association, a member of the bargaining council, said he hopes “good sense will prevail” at the meeting on Monday.

“We as employers are very mindful of the plight of our employees and, circumstances permitting, we will be sympathetic in considering a wage adjustment. However, what we have said to unions is that given the devastating impact the lockdown has had on businesses, we are not in a position to make any offer for a wage increase,” said Baard.

“We propose that we postpone negotiations for six months and that we reopen talks early in the new year, as we will be in a far better position to evaluate the state of the industry and the extent to which our members are able to absorb wage increases. We want to get the industry to normality as soon as possible, but rushing it won’t help.”