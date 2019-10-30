PETER BRUCE: Cabinet’s fear of the unions means we’re screwed
We can complain about having to support SAA or Eskom, but actually touch them and you start a debt chain reaction that closes the country down. It may be time to test this
30 October 2019 - 17:51
OK, right now we’re screwed. The government is stuck. It has no idea. On Wednesday finance minister Tito Mboweni revealed in his medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS) that he has absolutely no idea of the size or structure of the debt relief programme Eskom needs.
For more than a year the answer to how to deal with Eskom’s debt has been the single thing the economy and the markets and the people we borrow money from have wanted to hear. We have been promised the answer dozens of times. Wednesday was delivery day.
