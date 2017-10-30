PETER BRUCE: Time to stalk the stalkers

I know nothing about the Bank of Baroda beyond what I have read in the media, but it turns out that barely a month after Smith was promoted, I was surveilled by persons unknown. For about a week in September 2016 someone followed me around taking photographs of me and my wife, on my own and with friends. This was at the height of the now-collapsed UK public relations firm Bell Pottinger’s dirty tricks campaign for the Guptas.

It also turns out that on the September 2016 day that I visited a business to collect, or order, (I can’t remember which) some good collars for my dogs, my stalker photographed me saying goodbye to the woman who had the collars made. We hugged each other goodbye and I went on my way.

That very same day Nhlapho — not for the first time — had a look into my account.

It may have been a pure coincidence.

But last June, a long time after the surveillance, the Guptas published a scurrilous article on their website suggesting I was having an affair with the woman I had hugged in the road outside her home. They used the photographs taken during the previous September’s surveillance to illustrate their “story”.

They published my home number, the woman’s phone number, my wife’s phone number. They brought my first wife and our children into the story. It was disgusting and on the day I responded to it in my regular Business Day column, there was a protest outside my house.

I doubt that whoever it was who surveilled me had anything to do with the way in which his or her surveillance was eventually used. I also do not know Nhlapho and I am really sorry she has lost her job for such a paltry amount of money. But there’s not much I can do about it. MTN has already charged her. Neither do I know Smith. He seems to be an upright citizen, a loving father, a committed Christian and, most impressive, a Sharks supporter.

Nonetheless my employers thought it prudent to engage our attorneys and as a result we sought and obtained harassment protection orders in the Randburg magistrate’s court to prevent CPI from harassing us further, given that they were the ones who paid Nhlapho. The orders were granted and reported on in yesterday’s Sunday Times.