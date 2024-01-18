ANN CROTTY: Who do we call? Corruption Busters
A US government department is South Africa’s good friend when it comes to our crooks
Clearly the most effective fighter against corruption in this country continues to be the US department of justice (DOJ). Whatever you might think of the way the world’s most powerful state throws its military weight around, it’s really wonderful what it does with its power to investigate and prosecute corporate corruption almost anywhere in the world.
To be fair to South Africa’s National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), it did work with the DOJ on the investigation into SAP SA, the local subsidiary of German software multinational SAP. The NPA says that about R750m of the fine of approximately R4.1bn ($220m) SAP has to pay will go to South Africa’s criminal assets recovery account as “punitive reparation payments in recognition of the social and economic harm caused by [SAP’s] conduct”...
