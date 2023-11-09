ANN CROTTY: Cattle class conflict
Airlines are their own worst enemy when it comes to discouraging customers from taking to the skies
09 November 2023 - 05:00
It does sometimes feel as though the global airline industry is being run by climate activists. Not if you’re travelling business or first-class, of course. But for those of us at the back of the plane it’s difficult to imagine Greta Thunberg doing more to discourage flying than what the management of major airlines are doing.
About seven or eight years ago there were signs that Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary’s bare-bones approach to customer service was being adopted by the big global airlines...
