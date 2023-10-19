ANN CROTTY: Allow the best in South Africa to flourish
There are many good things here — just keep the ANC away
19 October 2023 - 05:00
It took just 30 minutes from touchdown to get through to the international arrivals hall at Cape Town International Airport the other day. The Kenya Airways flight reached the gate at 12.15pm, I disembarked, went through passport control, picked up my bag, cleared customs and was heading for a coffee at Woolies by 12.45pm.
I time myself whenever I arrive at a South African airport. It’s passed being a hobby, it’s an obsession attributable to the inordinate amount of time I’ve wasted at airports across the globe. European ones are the worst; there you can wait up to an hour just to get off the plane...
