ANN CROTTY: Will China’s Hector Pieterson generation choose growth over democracy?

The way forward for China’s youth was not straightforward as millennials suffer their own Tiananmen trauma

22 June 2023 - 05:00 Ann Crotty

Bian Zhongyun is, in a way, China’s version of Hector Pieterson.

Bian was a member of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). In 1966, 10 years before the Soweto uprising, she was a deputy principal at the Experimental High School attached to Beijing Normal University. She seemed a teacher you’d trust. Her pupils included the children of high-ranking CCP members. Bian was the first victim of the Cultural Revolution, beaten to death with wooden sticks by a group of her female pupils...

