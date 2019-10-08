Inquiry did not send questions to Jacob Zuma, only ‘areas of interest’

Deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo says the state capture inquiry did not send former president Jacob Zuma a list of the questions he will face when he returns to testify, but rather gave him a document with “areas of interest” that he will need to address.

Zondo was responding to a Business Day story that Zuma had been sent an 11-page document with 80 questions that he would need to address, in an apparent bid to prevent the chaos that had ensued at the former president’s last appearance.

It was at that previous hearing that Zuma claimed he had been the target of a foreign intelligence agency plot, and named two of his former ministers as apartheid spies.

