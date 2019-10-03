Nathi Mthethwa hits back at graft allegations
Former police minister denies secret account benefits
03 October 2019 - 05:00
Former police minister Nathi Mthethwa has shot back at former KwaZulu-Natal Hawks boss Johan Booysen’s allegations that he had interfered in the appointment of Richard Mdluli as crime intelligence head and had unduly benefited from a secret service account.
Mthethwa, who is now minister of sport, arts & culture, states his case in a 15-page affidavit submitted to the state capture inquiry.
