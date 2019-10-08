Duduzane Zuma lied to Zondo commission, says Thuli Madonsela
Former president’s son says protector did not give him the opportunity to address capture claims
08 October 2019 - 00:00
Former public protector Thuli Madonsela says Duduzane Zuma lied to the Zondo commission when he testified that she had failed to give him the opportunity to respond to damaging state capture claims against him.
Madonsela told Business Day on Monday that investigators had even offered to travel to Dubai to speak to him.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.