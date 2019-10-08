National Duduzane Zuma lied to Zondo commission, says Thuli Madonsela Former president’s son says protector did not give him the opportunity to address capture claims BL PREMIUM

Former public protector Thuli Madonsela says Duduzane Zuma lied to the Zondo commission when he testified that she had failed to give him the opportunity to respond to damaging state capture claims against him.

Madonsela told Business Day on Monday that investigators had even offered to travel to Dubai to speak to him.