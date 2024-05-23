CHRIS ROPER: Flag subtlety puffs smoke into ANC eyes
Metaphor undoubtedly has its place, but as John Steenhuisen here at home and Tim Cook over in California have both discovered, it doesn’t always work in an ad campaign
Even for one of those clickbait election cycle stories, the furore around the DA’s “treasonous” burning of our beloved South African flag seems to have died down very quickly. From being a hot topic on all major news sites, including overseas ones like the BBC and the Financial Times, the DA’s ad has become what used to be known as yesterday’s news. In today’s voracious, fast-moving news cycle, of course, today’s news pretty much becomes yesterday’s news as it lands.
But we’re not here to lament the state of news production in the digital age, especially as we’ll be looking back at this as the good ol’ days after AI news production is ramped up. We’re here to compare the mighty Apple corporation with the DA, which as I write it sounds ludicrous. But bear with me...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you sign up or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.