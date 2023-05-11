Two new joint ventures under its belt and a record gold price mean the miner is flying high again, after a wretched 2022
Medical schemes, including Discovery, are desperate to launch low-cost medical aid products. But the regulator is, bizarrely, fighting these plans in court
Gunfight at the OK Bazaars turns out to have been just a Wild Bunch
The post-pandemic challenge for employers is no longer to get people back into the office, but to persuade them to stay
New digital platform aims to help trace lost and stolen timepieces and jewellery
The weekend’s activities on Twitter were dominated by hedge fund managers and top investors getting excited about what has been called Woodstock for capitalists: the Berkshire Hathaway AGM.
With Charlie Munger at 99 years old and Warren Buffett at 92, nobody is sure how many more of these opportunities might present themselves. In a post-Covid world where people are allowed to be human beings again, an extraordinary number of people made the annual pilgrimage to Omaha. For many it was the highlight of their year. ..
THE FINANCE GHOST: Of Apples and Oracles
Warren Buffett has swept the board with concentrated bets on shares including Apple and Chevron. Should we lesser mortals follow suit?
