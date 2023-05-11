Opinion

THE GHOST TRAIN

THE FINANCE GHOST: Of Apples and Oracles

Warren Buffett has swept the board with concentrated bets on shares including Apple and Chevron. Should we lesser mortals follow suit?

11 May 2023 - 05:00 THE FINANCE GHOST

The weekend’s activities on Twitter were dominated by hedge fund managers and top investors getting excited about what has been called Woodstock for capitalists: the Berkshire Hathaway AGM.

With Charlie Munger at 99 years old and Warren Buffett at 92, nobody is sure how many more of these opportunities might present themselves. In a post-Covid world where people are allowed to be human beings again, an extraordinary number of people made the annual pilgrimage to Omaha. For many it was the highlight of their year. ..

