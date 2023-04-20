The sale of 96-million shares by Prosus had investors in the Chinese tech giant all riled up. It’s a telling sign, say some
Just south of the Barbara Road off-ramp on the R24 freeway in Isando on Joburg’s East Rand is a sprawling factory owned by JSE-listed Tiger Brands.
A tour of the factory lays bare the disastrous impact on businesses and the broader economy of Eskom’s inability to generate sufficient electricity to meet demand...
DUNCAN MCLEOD: Pricey diesel in Tiger’s tanks
One of South Africa’s biggest food producers tells how it is dealing with power cuts
