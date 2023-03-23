The life insurer's banking swing at the mass market could prove a win for a company that has long struggled to regain its former stature
Jokes have been doing the rounds on social media suggesting Microsoft’s announcement last Thursday that it is integrating artificial intelligence (AI) into its ubiquitous productivity apps — Word, PowerPoint, Excel, Teams and Outlook — means the return of “Clippy”, the Office Assistant.
Readers of a certain age — your correspondent among them — will remember Clippy, the animated paper clip that popped up in Office at the most annoying moments, interrupting work and driving the world’s cubicle dwellers round the bend...
MCLEOD COMPUTING
DUNCAN MCLEOD: An heir to annoying Clippy
Microsoft parachutes an AI little helper into its apps
