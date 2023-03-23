Opinion

MCLEOD COMPUTING

DUNCAN MCLEOD: An heir to annoying Clippy

Microsoft parachutes an AI little helper into its apps

23 March 2023 - 05:00 Duncan McLeod

Jokes have been doing the rounds on social media suggesting Microsoft’s announcement last Thursday that it is integrating artificial intelligence (AI) into its ubiquitous productivity apps — Word, PowerPoint, Excel, Teams and Outlook — means the return of “Clippy”, the Office Assistant.

Readers of a certain age — your correspondent among them — will remember Clippy, the animated paper clip that popped up in Office at the most annoying moments, interrupting work and driving the world’s cubicle dwellers round the bend...

