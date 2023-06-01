The FM talks to MJ Davis, CEO of FNB Retail Loans
Few people not into computers, video games or cryptocurrencies know much about Nvidia, the company that last week sparked a mini-boom in stock markets, with its own market capitalisation soaring to within a whisker of $1-trillion.
Nvidia is now by far the most valuable semiconductor company in the world, well ahead even of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC), which makes most of Apple’s chips, and worth eight times as much as a now bruised and bloodied Intel — a company once referred to as Chipzilla because of its dominance, but which has since had a dramatic fall from grace. Only four US companies are worth more than Nvidia (and they’re also all in tech): Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet (Google) and Amazon...
McLEOD COMPUTING
DUNCAN McLEOD: Why Nvidia is the hottest game in town
The previously low-profile chipmaker has soared to top dog status because AI loves and needs it
