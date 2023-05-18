Opinion

MCLEOD COMPUTING

DUNCAN MCLEOD: You gotta know when to fold ’em

Apple’s taking a gamble on sticking with the slab design for its iPhone while Samsung and others seize the folding-screen high ground

18 May 2023 - 05:00 DUNCAN MCLEOD

It’s widely agreed, 16 years after the launch of Apple’s pioneering iPhone, that the smartphone is mature technology. The world is more interested in AI now.

The annual updates to the iPhone or Samsung’s equivalent, the Galaxy S series, have become so incremental, so incredibly minor, that most consumers now choose to wait years between upgrades...

