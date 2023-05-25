Ninety One isn't abandoning its home market, despite South Africa's existential challenges
It’s not ‘inefficient farmers’ causing food prices to rocket, says CEO, but the costs companies must pay to keep the lights on and taps open
Ratings agency warns of deep trouble for local government — except in the Western Cape
Concerns around sustainability and climate change are driving the electric vehicle transition, with some countries putting in place plans to ban internal combustion engine vehicles outright. If South ...
After just 20 years the label founded by Moss Ngoasheng, Mutle Mogase and Mbhazima Shilowa is ready to conquer Europe and the US
How environmentally friendly is your electric vehicle (EV)? There’s no denying that a zero-emissions battery-electric motor is kinder to the atmosphere than a petrol or diesel internal combustion engine. But does the benefit of the end product outweigh the environmental damage done in the supply chain?
It’s a question being asked by environmentalists the world over. Just as EV advocates say customers should look beyond the high purchase price of these vehicles and concentrate on the lower running costs, so doubters say consumers should look at the overall impact of EV production before being wooed by “green” messaging. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
How green is green in the electric vehicle market?
The supply chain for the EV market is not without costs — to the environment, mining communities and poor countries. That means the mineral extraction process needs to be sensitive, responsible and sustainable
How environmentally friendly is your electric vehicle (EV)? There’s no denying that a zero-emissions battery-electric motor is kinder to the atmosphere than a petrol or diesel internal combustion engine. But does the benefit of the end product outweigh the environmental damage done in the supply chain?
It’s a question being asked by environmentalists the world over. Just as EV advocates say customers should look beyond the high purchase price of these vehicles and concentrate on the lower running costs, so doubters say consumers should look at the overall impact of EV production before being wooed by “green” messaging. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.