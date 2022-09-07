Massmart CEO Mitch Slape is but one casualty in the Walmart buyout of its local problem child. The US giant hopes that taking it private will finally fix the retailer
Iqbal Survé’s Independent Media — the news crèche that birthed 10 imaginary babies — appears to have added a fake investigative journalist to its disinformation catalogue
Government hospitals face shortages of specialist doctors. To make it worse, not all of them are showing up to work
Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela leads the country’s medicines regulator, the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority, a public entity few people knew about until Covid
Canvas-based glamping getaways are fast finding an audience in SA
We’re in the time of deepfakes now, people. We’re already being fooled by videos that purport to be of political figures saying outrageous things, but then turn out to have been created by artificial intelligence (AI). We’re also in the time of fake news, with state-sponsored media around the world publishing stories that are just made-up disinformation, or politicians telling blatant and shameless lies.
That thin line between reality and fiction is not just in the world of influence operations and propaganda. To take a random example: members of K-pop bands are in near-permanent contact with their fans in a digital metaverse, where the fans can interact with virtual versions of their favourite stars. (K-pop, for those who have just awoken from a lengthy coma, is the Korean cultural movement that combines pop music with extreme idolatry. Think early Catholic church, but with autotune.)..
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
CHRIS ROPER: Will the real Jamie Roz please stand up?
Iqbal Survé’s Independent Media — the news crèche that birthed 10 imaginary babies — appears to have added a fake investigative journalist to its disinformation catalogue
We’re in the time of deepfakes now, people. We’re already being fooled by videos that purport to be of political figures saying outrageous things, but then turn out to have been created by artificial intelligence (AI). We’re also in the time of fake news, with state-sponsored media around the world publishing stories that are just made-up disinformation, or politicians telling blatant and shameless lies.
That thin line between reality and fiction is not just in the world of influence operations and propaganda. To take a random example: members of K-pop bands are in near-permanent contact with their fans in a digital metaverse, where the fans can interact with virtual versions of their favourite stars. (K-pop, for those who have just awoken from a lengthy coma, is the Korean cultural movement that combines pop music with extreme idolatry. Think early Catholic church, but with autotune.)..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.