Opinion CHRIS ROPER: Truth, trust and TikTok The Reuters ‘Digital News Report 2022’ paints a picture of eroding trust in traditional media, a turn to visual social platforms, and general youth disengagement with news. SA is lucky to buck at least some of the trends

“Depressing agenda is leading many people to turn away from the news as younger audiences lean further into TikTok.”

Out of a wealth of interesting data about the state of digital news globally, that’s the key takeaway with which the Reuters Institute for Journalism chose to lead its press release about its “Digital News Report 2022” (DNR)...