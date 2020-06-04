Features Iqbal Survé’s life in negative The response elicited by a recent amaBhungane article on the RET brigade is befitting of DC Comics’ Bizarro World – with Iqbal Survé playing the part of Bizarro himself BL PREMIUM

In the early 1960s, DC Comics — home to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman and other benevolent dictators-in-capes of the American cultural hegemony — introduced the Bizarro World to American comics, and therefore to the world. Also known as Htrae ("Earth" spelled backwards), the Bizarro World is a cube-shaped planet — fictional, I should probably emphasise in this time of rampant misinformation.

The character Bizarro himself debuted in issue #68 of Superboy, in 1958 if memory serves me (kidding: I looked it up on the internet). The opposite of Superman, with a B instead of an S on his chest, Bizarro has a strange way of talking: everything he says actually means the opposite. For example, when Bizarro says "bad", he means "good". Bizarro’s grammar is also weird, with confused pronouns. So instead of using the personal pronoun "I", Bizarro says: "Me don’t know difference between right and wrong — good and evil!"