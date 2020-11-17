Opinion / Columnists JOHN DLUDLU: Africa welcomes US back after being shunned by Trump Biden has to repair damage caused by president’s wrecking ball strategy on world trade BL PREMIUM

On January 20 2021 the world will welcome the return of America to the community of nations when Joe Biden is inaugurated as the 46th US president. That will follow the thumping of Donald Trump, the man who diminished America’s stature in the world and retrenched its humanitarian, military and economic role worldwide.

Quite rightly, much is expected of Biden — at home and abroad. Biden and his vice-president-elect Kamala Harris were elected primarily to repair the damage that Trump had caused at home — chiefly, for ignoring the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 247,000 Americans and, if he continues to refuse to work with Biden in the next two months, many more Americans will most likely die.