GIULIETTA TALEVI: The $2-trillion club

As Groucho Marx famously once said, “I refuse to join any club that would have me as a member.”

It’s one of the best one-liners of all time, but I’m not sure Apple CEO Tim Cook would share the sentiment. Yesterday, Apple’s shares traded above $468 for the first time, giving the iPhone maker a market value of more than $2-trillion.

Apple isn’t the first company to hit the $2 trillion market cap mark — Saudi Arabia’s state-owned oil company Saudi Aramco takes that honour after some frenzied intraday trading in December — but it’s still something. And it’s especially notable if you consider that Apple was the first company to breach the $1-trillion figure in market value barely two years ago.

It is confirmation of the incredible stock-market success enjoyed by Big Tech this year, even as so many other companies crumbled.

The New York Times has a great read on Apple’s rise and rise right here.

The Financial Times also has a fascinating article on why there really are some good reasons for the surge in stocks, despite the seeming disconnect to the wasteland economies that Covid has left behind.

As Deanne Julius, a former member of the Bank of England’s monetary policy committee writes: “the hopeful message” conveyed by soaring stock prices is that “one lasting consequence of Covid-19 may be the rejuvenation of productivity growth that eventually spreads far beyond tech.”