TOBY SHAPSHAK: Epic war with Apple, Google
The immovable object (app store rules) meets the unstoppable force, a game so popular it can take on tech titans
20 August 2020 - 05:00
Afascinating conflict is brewing in the two dominant app stores where the most popular gaming app, Fortnite, has staged a revolt against the 30% payment cut taken by Apple and Google.
The requirement that apps pay almost a third to the relevant app store is a long-standing issue. Last year streaming music service Spotify reported Apple to European competition authorities because of this fee.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now