KATE THOMPSON DAVY: Player 2 has entered the game: Apple’s looming commission war
Epic Games joins the ranks of those accusing the tech giant of uncompetitive behaviour by launching legal action
18 August 2020 - 18:02
Two months ago I wrote about the accusations of anticompetitive behaviour that were flying thick and fast at Apple, among others. Now Epic Games has entered the fray, refocused the players, and it looks like we’re shaping up for a battle.
One of the primary complaints is that the 30% commission charged by Apple on in-app purchases creates an uneven playing ground for digital goods that compete with Apple ones. For example, Japanese firm Rakuten, which owns Kobo e-readers and books, said this extra cost made it hard for its e-books to compete on price with Apple Books products.
