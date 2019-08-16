ALLAN GREENBLO: Government has to confront our economic problems head-on, or the IMF will

The writing is on the wall. It proclaims that there’s an urgency for SA to feel out the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on the best possible terms for a debt bailout. Quite conceivably, discussions in secret are already well progressed.

These would enable SA to decide whether to proceed on its own with the structural reforms that the government knows are necessary – but which have been obscured in promises and prevarications – or to accept the conditionalities for these same investor-friendly adaptations which the IMF is certain to insist on.

Either way, the consequences won’t be pretty. They’ll take SA into another stage of disruption. The best hope is that it will be short-lived and ultimately worthwhile; perhaps with the role of the IMF being comparable to the mid-1980s interventions of the US and European banks that proved a vital catalyst in the demise of apartheid hegemony.

Money, specifically the lack of it, is a cruel taskmaster. It limits choice. The National Party government had to confront it then, and the ANC government will have to confront it now. In whichever manner one plays the fiscal numbers, tweaks to the affordable inventory cannot deflect the politically and financially inevitable.

Such is the ballooning of SA debt that it is stuck in a binary rut. To keep borrowing, for the payment of ever-more interest on ever-mounting interest, is to invite a Humpty Dumpty scenario likely to shatter the fiscus.

That this cannot be an option – with unimaginable consequences for savers, taxpayers and financial institutions holding up the pillars of economic activity – forces consideration of other means for a debt default to be avoided. The race against time is accentuated by frightening levels of unemployment, depressing levels of economic growth and shrinking levels of tax availability.