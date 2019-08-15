Enoch Godongwana: SA has ‘sufficient savings’
Head of the ANC’s subcommittee on economic transformation tells the FM it is unfair to blame the party for slow economic growth
15 August 2019 - 05:00
Critics say the government’s failure to make the economic gains expected since the "new dawn" is due to infighting in the ANC.
Those power struggles are seen as hindering President Cyril Ramaphosa from implementing his reform agenda and turning around SA’s battered economy. The party, after its national executive committee meeting in July, admitted it was aware of the effect this has had on all sectors of society.
