PODCAST | Taking care of Business: why Sipho Pityana says an IMF bailout is a bad thing
15 August 2019 - 17:06
Losing your own self-destiny? Tick.
Hastening a descent into populism? Tick.
Business Unity SA president Sipho Pityana does not hold back in our bracing new podcast, covering our debt crisis, government paralysis, the infighting ripping apart the ANC and the looming disaster that is national health insurance.
This is Taking care of Business, with Financial Mail editor Rob Rose and BDTV anchor, Giulietta Talevi.
