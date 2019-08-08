the g spot
An IMF bailout for SA?
Richemont chair Johann Rupert gives SA one year before it needs a bailout from the International Monetary Fund. We asked Anchor Capital CEO Peter Armitage if we’re reaching a tipping point
08 August 2019 - 05:00
Richemont chair Johann Rupert (https://www.businesslive.co.za/fm/money-and-investing/2019-07-25-johann-rupert-why-sa-is-on-the-verge-of-an-imf-bailout/) gives SA one year before it needs a bailout from the International Monetary Fund. We asked Anchor Capital CEO Peter Armitage if we’re reaching a tipping point.
There are quite a few different levers to pull so it’s not our expectation, but it is a possibility.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.