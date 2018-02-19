ANELE NZIMANDE: We want to be hopeful, but ...

The Jacob Zuma presidency is behind us. It’s now time for South Africans to reflect on what lies ahead for all of us.

Zuma’s refusal to step down as president proved to be a spectacular show of form that almost tore the ANC apart. It demonstrated that “unity” in the ANC is absent.

The party, through the person of secretary-general Ace Magashule, was unable to provide reasons why it was recalling Zuma. This is an important issue, given the fact that before his resignation Zuma survived several motions of no confidence in parliament with the aid of the ANC. The party used its majority in parliament time and again to make sure the motions did not pass. Former secretary-general Gwede Mantashe famously said the ANC had to take “collective responsibility” for Nkandla.

The failure to provide Zuma with clear reasons for his recall creates the impression that this entire spectacle is simply intraparty jockeying between two factions. But there is something flawed about the debate around President Cyril Ramaphosa and Zuma, because it’s infused with a kind of false morality. Ramaphosa has proved to be a handy fig leaf for the ANC.

Many of us want to be hopeful about what a Ramaphosa presidency will do for the majority of South Africans. However, history tells us that hope in ANC leaders will not give us any meaningful returns. Inequality has grown since 1994 as leaders in the ruling party have turned SA into their personal fiefdom. Over the years, we have witnessed a hollowing out of our democracy. Voting has been turned into an empty ritual. Voter turnout as a proportion of voting-age population has declined by 29 percentage points since 1994, despite increased political competition.

Democracy has sold us the idea that leaders who are democratically elected are inherently more trustworthy and better than those who are not. But when you have leaders who are allied to hegemonic powers, conditions of inequality will persist.

Government inaction

Millions of poor South Africans continue to be excluded from economic participation. This happened under Nelson Mandela, Thabo Mbeki and Zuma, and it will likely continue under Ramaphosa.