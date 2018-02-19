Here are five priorities Cyril Ramaphosa’s government should focus on

The levers of power

The new administration will be composed of a new executive in the form of the newly elected president as head of state. In SA’s case, Parliament will elect the president, who has the authority to appoint political colleagues (mostly trusted friends and allies) to head up departmental portfolios. These appointments collectively make up the cabinet, which is responsible for setting overall policy direction.

In a robust democracy, a cabinet and its president (the executive) is held accountable by the legislature. Over the past few years, Parliament’s oversight role went by the wayside, overridden by the overwhelming role of the governing party.

In SA’s postapartheid period, senior public servants — directors-general and their deputies — have played an equally important role in shaping policy direction. A new administration often sees new senior bureaucrats taking their seats close to their political principals. Those that are replaced either retire or find a place in academia or the private sector, where they are able to add value, given experience if the management of the affairs of state.

Assuming this falls into place, what should the new administration do as a matter of priority?

The priorities

Manage the public mood: Political stability remains the bedrock of any successful transition. The most important immediate priority is to offer credible evidence of a competent team in charge. SA and the world at large needs to see a strong government taking charge. The recent attempt by the governing party’s secretary-general, Ace Magashule, to explain Zuma’s recall is a model of how not to manage change.

Stabilise the ANC: Perception management should extend to the affairs of the ruling party. The ruling party matters because it determines the composition of government. It deploys loyal cadres to occupy senior positions in government.

In addition, without party unity and public support the outcome of the 2019 national election is unpredictable. A collapsing ruling party (and opportunistic coalition formations will lead to political instability, preventing any new team from achieving much.

The evidence so far of coalition governance (particularly in SA’s large metropolitan areas such as Pretoria/Tshwane and Nelson Mandela Bay) does not inspire confidence. This is largely because SA does not have experience of "compromise governance".