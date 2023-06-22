Money & Investing

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

Regulator Irba called in on Peresec skirmish

Tin miner Alphamin Resources now at core of bitter dispute over valuation

22 June 2023 - 05:00 Rob Rose

The Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors (Irba) has confirmed it has been asked to probe a case involving Warren Chapman, the former head of the country’s largest brokerage, Peresec, after a complaint from analyst Craig Butters. 

It’s another twist in the bitter standoff between Chapman and the analysts he accused of trying to “sabotage” his company, which has already led to a probe by the country’s mergers regulator, the Takeover Regulation Panel (TRP). ..

