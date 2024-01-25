BACKSTORY: Emma Mer, chief risk officer at FNB

Emma Mer, chief risk officer at FNB. Picture: Supplied
What’s your top tip for doing a deal?
Understand the “human dynamics”. Take the time to grasp who you’re dealing with — understand their needs, wants and what truly resonates with them.
What was your first job?
My first formal job was as an FNB graduate, where I started out in pricing in transactional banking.
How much was your first pay cheque, and how did you spend it?
On the basics! Plus some savings, charity and a few rand in a fund towards a backpacking trip to India.
What is the one thing you wish somebody had told you when you were starting out?
Your network and village are a large part of what enables you to be successful. Make sure you have a good one.
If you could fix one thing in South Africa, what would it be?
We need a lot of focus on “getting our shop in order”. Our education system and clamping down on criminal activity are key focus areas. Our country holds immense untapped potential, and channelling attention to these areas is key to unlocking it.
What’s the most interesting thing about you that people don’t know?
I love the performing arts — in my school years I used to sing with a classical music vocal coach.
What’s the worst investment mistake you’ve made?
I invested in a recipe app — a great idea but with no stable team to drive it. The investment reinforced a good business lesson though: ideas alone don’t create success — focus, team and execution do.
What’s the best investment you’ve ever made? And how much of it was due to luck?
It sounds simple, but making the decision to save and invest from my very first pay cheque has been wise. So, no luck — just discipline, time and consistency.
What’s the best book you’ve read recently and why did you like it?
How to Avoid a Climate Disaster by Bill Gates — the climate problem requires our urgent attention, plus it creates opportunity for innovation.
What is the hardest life lesson you’ve learnt so far?
Staying power; have the grit and resilience to stick it out even when it’s difficult.
What phrase or bit of jargon irks you most?
Any fancy phrases when a straightforward one would do. I like to keep it simple.
What is something you would tell your younger self that would impress them?
I think my younger self would be impressed that I have grown my career and my family at the same time.
BACKSTORY: Emma Mer, chief risk officer at FNB
The FM talks to Emma Mer, chief risk officer at FNB, who could sing for her supper if she had to
What’s your top tip for doing a deal?
Understand the “human dynamics”. Take the time to grasp who you’re dealing with — understand their needs, wants and what truly resonates with them.
What was your first job?
My first formal job was as an FNB graduate, where I started out in pricing in transactional banking.
How much was your first pay cheque, and how did you spend it?
On the basics! Plus some savings, charity and a few rand in a fund towards a backpacking trip to India.
What is the one thing you wish somebody had told you when you were starting out?
Your network and village are a large part of what enables you to be successful. Make sure you have a good one.
If you could fix one thing in South Africa, what would it be?
We need a lot of focus on “getting our shop in order”. Our education system and clamping down on criminal activity are key focus areas. Our country holds immense untapped potential, and channelling attention to these areas is key to unlocking it.
What’s the most interesting thing about you that people don’t know?
I love the performing arts — in my school years I used to sing with a classical music vocal coach.
What’s the worst investment mistake you’ve made?
I invested in a recipe app — a great idea but with no stable team to drive it. The investment reinforced a good business lesson though: ideas alone don’t create success — focus, team and execution do.
What’s the best investment you’ve ever made? And how much of it was due to luck?
It sounds simple, but making the decision to save and invest from my very first pay cheque has been wise. So, no luck — just discipline, time and consistency.
What’s the best book you’ve read recently and why did you like it?
How to Avoid a Climate Disaster by Bill Gates — the climate problem requires our urgent attention, plus it creates opportunity for innovation.
What is the hardest life lesson you’ve learnt so far?
Staying power; have the grit and resilience to stick it out even when it’s difficult.
What phrase or bit of jargon irks you most?
Any fancy phrases when a straightforward one would do. I like to keep it simple.
What is something you would tell your younger self that would impress them?
I think my younger self would be impressed that I have grown my career and my family at the same time.
BACKSTORY: Jonathan Kohler, founder & CEO of Landsdowne Property Group
BACKSTORY: Gareth Matthews, head of RMB Private Bank
BACKSTORY: Innocent Nkata of Sesame Workshop South Africa
BACKSTORY: Taelo Mojapelo, CEO of BP Southern Africa
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.