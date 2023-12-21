Build a good relationship and be a good listener, not a big talker.
BACKSTORY: Innocent Nkata of Sesame Workshop South Africa
The FM chats to Innocent Nkata, MD of Sesame Workshop South Africa, the organisation behind ‘Takalani Sesame’
What’s your one top tip for doing a deal?
Build a good relationship and be a good listener, not a big talker.
What was your first job?
My first job was as a documentalist-quality controller at Plan International. I had to document and archive all the work the company had done from the previous years.
How much was your first pay cheque, and how did you spend it?
It dates back to 1996 and was just over $100. I gave the majority of the money to my mother as a tribute to what she had done to get me to where I was, including sending me to school on a meagre income from selling fruit and vegetables at the local market.
What is the one thing you wish somebody had told you when you were starting out?
The art of negotiation. After accepting my first job offer, I later discovered I was paid less than the janitor and ironically, I was one of the top-qualified people in the office. Understanding your worth and being assertive are important in positioning yourself for better compensation.
If you could fix only one thing in South Africa, what would it be?
I would focus on early childhood education. I am a strong believer in Nelson Mandela’s wise words that education is the most powerful weapon you can use to change your life. My mother ingrained this in me from an early age. She would always say: “Don’t play with your school, it is your future.”
What’s the most interesting thing about you that people don’t know?
When I was younger, I earned extra income writing opinion pieces and short stories for weekly newspapers and magazines. I am also an avid drama performer, one of my greatest feats was memorising all my lines as Macbeth in 48 hours — what a rush.
What’s the worst investment mistake you’ve made?
When I started an investment portfolio on the JSE in 2006/2007. It was going well and that gave me confidence to shift into day trading. Then it all took a bad turn. I watched my portfolio take a nose dive during the global financial crisis. I lost R20,000 in one day, because I abandoned my investment strategy.
What’s the best investment you’ve ever made? And how much of it was due to luck?
My children’s education.
What’s the best book you’ve read recently and why did you like it?
How I Built This, by Guy Raz. The book is a spin-off from the NPR podcast of the same name (it’s one of my top daily listens) where Guy has conversations with innovators, entrepreneurs and idealists.
What is the hardest life lesson you’ve learnt?
I was dismissed from school in A level — for activism. It came at a huge cost. They had given me a chance to renounce my views and I chose to stand by my cause. This meant I had to finish my A levels privately. Looking back, I may have done things differently and been more strategic in fighting the system from the inside.
If you were President Cyril Ramaphosa, what would you change, or do, tomorrow?
I would ensure that the biggest chunk of the education budget goes to early childhood development.
